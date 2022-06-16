Liberia: Finance Min. and Others Drag to Court

Four officials of government have been dragged before the Debt Court for failing to meet up with their indebtedness in the tune of US$125,000.00 plus six percent interest consistent with the statute for refusing to pay the plaintiff money as per the agreement.

The three government officials in the action of debt include Samuel Tweah, Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Cllr. T. Dempster Browne, Chairman, Independent National Commission of Human Rights (INCHR), Madam Mary Broh, Director General of the General Service Agency (GSA), and Moses Gaygay, Director Bureau of Real Estate and Public Property.

On July 1, 2021 to December 30, 2021 these three officials entered a lease agreement on behalf of the national government and was renewed for January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022.

The complainants (Mamud Jalloh and Abdoul Barry) alleged that since the above-named lessees gained entry to their property, they have failed, refused and neglected to pay their rental obligation entered into with the lessors.

To date, the lawsuit mentioned that the total amount owed the lessors is up to US$125,000.00 and that all the demands both oral and written made by plaintiffs to have the lessees pay their money owed them has proven futile.

The officials have therefore elected to take refuge under this court for legal remedy, that is to say; for this court to help the plaintiffs by collecting said money from the defendants plus six percent of the said amount as required by law.

The complainants are now praying the court to order the defendants to pay all of the outstanding rental fees owed them and leave their property to avoid the inconveniences imposed on them by the defendants, due to noncompliance with rental payment as per the contractual provision entered into with plaintiffs; thus depriving the plaintiffs of their basis needs to sustain them and their families.

They submits that all efforts to have the defendants settle their ineptness to them (plaintiffs) through peaceful mean have failed thus leaving the plaintiffs with no further option, but to seek the assistance of this court to judicially compel defendants requesting the defendants to peacefully pay the plaintiffs' money which they have failed to do so, along with the lease agreement marked as plaintiff's.

They are also among other things, praying the court to order that the defendants pay the plaintiffs' Attorney fees and other expenses incurred by the plaintiffs for litigating this matter.