Liberia: Sodomizer Behind Bars

Matthew Kerkulah believed to be a security guard assigned in the yard of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC), is spending his first night at the Monrovia Central Prison for allegedly sodomizing a 16- year-old boy in their old Road Community in Congo Town.

Rape is a violation of section 14.70(a)(I)(b) of the rape law of Liberia.

On June 9, 2022, Sandra Toe, mother of the victim, reported at the women and children protection section at zone three base, Liberia National Police sub-station, and alleged that her 16 years old son was sexually abused in his anus by defendant Matthew Kerkulah.

She narrated to the police investigator that on June 8, 2022, her older son asked her if she was aware that his little brother credited money from one Mr. Ibrahim Bah, at which time he confronted Bah who confirmed that the victim paid US$25 and was left US$25.00.

She further narrated that she took the victim's phone after he refused to tell her why he credited such an amount from Mr. Bah at which time, she and his older brother uncovered a love conversation between the victim and the defendant.

When they inquired from the victim who Kerkulah was, he then revealed that the defendant had been sexually abusing him.

The police investigation established that there exist several chat messages on messenger between the victim and defendant Kerkulah that suggest sexual intimacy between them.

Accordingly, defendant Kerkulah admitted that the victim visited his house and the four times he entered his room.

The defendant also admitted that he had sex with the victim by inserting his penis in the victim's anus two different times in his room.

Medical report from the Hope International, SGBV One Stop Center dated June 9, 2022 confirmed old healed laceration at 12, 3, 6, 9, and 11 positions within the victim's anus, evidence of penetration due to blunt object.