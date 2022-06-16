Africa: U17 AFCON - Nigeria Reach WAFU B Championship Semi-Final

Nigeria reached the last four of the WAFU-B U17 Championship after defeating Togo 3-1 in Cape Coast on Tuesday.

The Golden Eaglets sealed their place in the semi-finals after the victory secured their top place in the three-team Group A.

Goals from Kevwe Iyede, Precious Williams and second-half substitute Fortune Aleki sealed the victory for the Nigerians in the coastal city of Ghana.

The win means the Nigerians secure the maximum points in the group with the final group match between hosts Ghana and Togo to decide which team picks the group's other semi-final slot.

The Golden Eaglets were the favourites for the match following their emphatic opening day victory over hosts Ghana and it was no surprise when they raced into the lead.

Iyede put them in the lead on 11 minutes before Williams doubled their advantage in the 24th minute which forced the Togolese to re-organise their defence.

The Togolese returned from the break keen on salvaging their tournament and stunned the Nigerians when they scored through Komi Ahouankpo with 15 minutes left.

But the Nigerians restored their two-goal lead when Aleki scored following a final push by the Golden Eaglets with minutes left on the clock.

The win sealed Nigeria's place in the semi-finals while Togo will play Ghana on Thursday to decide which team goes to the last four.

Meanwhile the competition continues on Wednesday in Group B.

Niger will face Cote d'Ivoire in the first game of the day, Benin - the surprise package - will take on Burkina Faso.