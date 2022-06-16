Gambia: Peace Hub Gambia Holds Walk for Peace March-Past

Peace Hub The Gambia last Saturday organized a walk for peace march from Traffic Light to West field. The event was designed to create a platform for young potential/emerging leaders to be introduced to civic and ethical leadership, accountability, communication and community service.

Speaking at the ceremony, Bakary Sonko, coordinator of Peace Hub The Gambia, said the event would also explore innovative ways of creating a hub for the advancement of youth and women participation in decision making processes in The Gambia.

"In the modern generation, young people and women are critical constituents for innovative and participatory leadership." he said.

Sonko observed that the composition of the youth population is enough to conclude that women and youth should be at the heart of governance, leadership and development for sustainability.

This session, he added, targets women, youth, and older generation politicians to discuss the way forward and reflect on the lessons learnt along the line to inspire a very strong youth force in political participation.

Omar champion Cham, speaker of The Gambia Youth Parliament, said the event would further create opportunity for women and young people in peace building, promote reconciliation, strengthen civil - security relations post gruesome human rights violations and transitional justice.

"Thus, we wish to garner youth energy and other stakeholders such as Government, development partners, civil society organizations to consolidate peace, security, social cohesion, empowerment, and development."