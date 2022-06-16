Sudan Doctors - 15 Injured During June 13 Protests

Khartoum / Omdurman — The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors has confirmed 15 injuries during June 13 anti-coup demonstrations, 10 in Khartoum, and five in Omdurman. In a field report yesterday, the doctors reported that two protesters were hit in the eye and the head with tear gas canisters. Two others were run over by vehicles belonging to government forces. The others suffered from wounds caused by stone throwing and stampedes, or from breathing problems caused by the heavy use of tear gas.

Marches accompanied by road closures were organised in Khartoum, Omdurman, and Wad Madani on June 13 to demand the overthrow of the coup and the establishment of civilian rule.

The protesters closed a number of main roads in various parts of Khartoum and held speeches and chants demanding that the killers of demonstrators be brought to justice. At least 103 pro-democracy protesters have been killed in anti-coup demonstrations so far.

International reaction

Last week, in a reaction to the grisly 'milestone' of 100 dead, the Embassies of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, the USA, and the Delegation of the European Union to Sudan "note with deep regret and concern" the death of the 100th civilian killed in protests since the October 25 military coup in 2021.

In a joint statement yesterday, the embassies say: "We deeply regret the loss of Sudanese lives, killed in large-scale attacks and violence across the country during the same period. The loss of life and many injured represent a heavy toll for the people of Sudan. We would like to extend our sympathies to the families and friends of the victims. The latest killing adds to the ongoing suffering of the Sudanese people during this period of severe economic hardship and rising conflict in many regions of Sudan.

"We once again call on the authorities to undertake further confidence-building measures, such as: ensuring an effective end to the use of force against protesters; lifting emergency decrees; ensuring progress on ongoing investigations into human rights violations; and releasing those arrested for their political opinions under emergency legislation."

The joint statement asserts that these measures can help revitalize the search for common ground and allow the international community to return to full engagement in accompanying Sudan on its path to democracy.

"We remember all victims today, across Sudan, just as we recommit to support to the Sudanese people in their pursuit for freedom, peace, justice, and the rule of law," the international joint statement concludes.

Human rights

At the end of his recent four-day visit to Sudan, the UN Expert on Human Rights in Sudan, Adama Dieng, expressed his deep concern at the human rights situation in the county. He criticised the human rights violations documented since the coup d'état on October 25 last year, the worsening of economic and social rights since the coup, he said in a press conference in Khartoum.