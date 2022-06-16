Sudan: Two Children Raped in South Kordofan

Kadugli — Two separate complaints of rape of minors have been lodged with police in Kadugli, capital of South Kordofan, after a 13-year-old girl and a nine-year-old boy were violated in separate incidents in the city. Medical confirmation of the rapes was reportedly delayed by an ongoing strike by doctors.

Lamya El Fateh of the South Kordofan Gender Equality Network told Radio Dabanga yesterday that a 13-year-old girl with disabilities was raped in Kadugli on Monday.

She said that the doctors of the Kadugli Teaching Hospital refused to deal with the case as they were on strike, so the girl had to be taken to a private clinic.

Medical doctor and family and child activist Emtisal Abdelfarraj reported yesterday that a nine-year-old boy was raped by a 'homeless person' more than a week ago. The victim was transferred to the Family and Child Unit in the state capital, and the alleged rapist arrested.

She criticised the lack of cooperation from doctors in confirming the rape "under the pretext of being on strike". Dr Abdelfarraj says that a medical report was finally written on Tuesday, "eight days after the accident".

The South Kordofan Gender Equality Network confirm that medical examinations verified the two incidents of rape, after which complaints could be filed at the police of Kadugli.

On May 31, a group of armed men reportedly raped four women on the road between Kadugli and Hajar El Ful Market in South Kordofan.

Multiple sources reported to Radio Dabanga, the gunmen raped the four women at gunpoint after intercepting a commercial vehicle with traders and women onboard en route to Hajar El Ful Market. That evening police in Kadugli arrested a number of young men who were coming from the Hajar El Ful Market on suspicion of rape and armed robbery.