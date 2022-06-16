Sudan: ♦ Sudan - This Week's News in Brief ♦

analysis

Dabanga Sudan — A compact digest of the past week's most-read highlights, from the heart of Sudan. Subscribe to receive this digest weekly in your inbox.

More anti-coup and workers' protests in Sudan

June 10 - 2022 KHARTOUM / WAD MADANI / SENNAR Khartoum and El Gezira witnessed more demonstrations to demand the overthrow of the military junta and the installation of a civilian government. The protest marches were brutally suppressed by security forces with heavy firing of tear gas and live ammunition. Other protests took place in the country around unions and workers' rights.

Most of the main roads in Khartoum were closed by the authorities. The demonstrators managed to reach El Gasr street leading to the Republican Palace despite the repression.

Multiple protesters were injured, including critical and serious injuries. The death toll in the pro-democracy protests that have been taking place since the October 25 military coup is now over 100.

West Darfur clashes: 100 dead, 15,600 displaced

June 13 - 2022 KULBUS / SARAF OMRA At least 100 people have now died, mainly from the Gimir tribe, and more than 15,600 people (2,600 families) are displaced to Saraf Omra locality in North Darfur after fleeing ongoing tribal clashes in Kulbus locality in West Darfur over the past week. The Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) in Saraf Omra locality in North Darfur says that about 2,600 families (15,600 individuals) have been displaced to Saraf Omra city as a result of the attacks on villages in Kulbus locality in West Darfur, that spilled over into North Darfur.

The conflict erupted following a dispute over land ownership between a Gimir man, a non-Arab African tribe, and a Rizeigat man, an Arab herding tribe.

OCHA Sudan: more than 125 killed in Kulbus conflict and more than 18,300 affected by Abu Jubeiha clashes

June 14 - 2022 KULBUS / ABU JUBEIHA The United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) published three new reports on the situations in Abu Jubeiha, South Kordofan, and the related clashes in Kulbus in West Darfur and Saraf Omra in North Darfur. In Kulbus, an estimated 50,000 people have been displaced due to fighting that killed more than 125 people, mostly from the Gimir tribe. In Abu Jubeiha, about 18,300 people have been affected by the conflict between Kenana and Hawazma tribes.

More Sudan strikes and protests, especially around salaries

June 14 - 2022 KHARTOUM / WAD MADANI / NYALA / EL FASHER / SENNAR / EL FULA Sudan witnessed three strikes and four protests on various issues in the past days, on top of the worker's protests and anti-coup demonstrations that took place last week. The government's failure to implement the new 2022 salary structure and combat rising inflation are important triggers for the current wave of strikes.

Sudanese abroad: 'AU-IGAD-UNITAMS negotiations legitimise coup regime'

June 13 - 2022 SUDAN The United Sudanese Revolutionary Forces Abroad (USRFA), a revolutionary coordination body of more than 31 Sudanese bodies and entities across the world, expressed their disappointment and rejection of the Trilateral AU-IGAD-UNITAMS negotiations with the coup government.

'Overloaded' Saudi-bound livestock carrier sinks in Sudan port

June 12 - 2022 SUAKIN A livestock carrier loaded with 16,000 sheep has sunk at her moorings in Sudan's Suakin port on the Red Sea. Initial investigations suggest that the ship, bound for Saudi Arabia, was overloaded. Losses are estimated at 15 million Saudi Riyals ($4 mln). No loss of human life was reported, but most of the sheep were reportedly drowned.

Sudan's Emergency lawyers discuss human rights issues with US envoy

June 12 - 2022 KHARTOUM Sudan's Emergency Lawyers say that they have discussed 15 items, including human rights violations perpetrated during and subsequent to the October 25 military coup, in a meeting on Thursday with US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Molly Phee, who was on a five-day visit to Sudan.

Death toll rises to 49 in ongoing West Darfur violence

June 12 - 2022 KULBUS / JEBEL MOON / SARAF OMRA The death toll from ongoing tribal clashes in Kulbus locality, West Darfur, has risen to 49 after six people were killed and a village burned in a continuation of clashes on Friday.

Renewed clashes in South Kordofan

June 10 - 2022 ABU JUBEIHA Tribal clashes renewed in Abu Jubeiha, South Kordofan, leaving at least two more dead and two others wounded. The security situation is still very tense and all government departments and markets in the town have remained closed for the third day in a row.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

'New SDG 1,000 note proves Sudan Pound's plunging purchasing power'

June 9 - 2022 KHARTOUM The announcement by the Central Bank of Sudan on Monday that it will issue a new banknote of SDG 1,000 reflects the rising inflation in the country and the continued erosion of the purchasing power of the Sudanese pound, despite a relatively stable exchange rate.

Sudan doctors: 'Death toll in anti-putsch protests now over 100'

June 8 - 2022 KHARTOUM / OMDURMAN The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) announced that the number of victims of the repression of peaceful pro-democracy anti-putsch demonstrations has risen to over 100, after the killing of a protester (of South Sudanese origin) who was participating a procession in Omdurman. Recently, a five-year-old girl died in a hit-and-run incident with a police vehicle. International representatives in Sudan have released a statement expressing "regret and concern".