Sudan: Junta and Sudan Revolutionary Front Agree to One-Stage Dialogue

Khartoum — The Sudanese military and the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) alliance of rebel movements that signed the Juba Peace Agreement in the South Sudanese capital in October 2020, have agreed on a one-stage Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue - though the SRF initiative originally provided for a dialogue of several stages.

On Tuesday, the Military Committee headed by Deputy President of the Sovereignty Council Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo 'Hemeti' and Council member Lt Gen Shamseldin Kabbashi, met with SRF representatives to discuss their stances on the process of the direct dialogue proposed by the AU-IGAD-UN Trilateral Mechanism.

Lt Gen Ibrahim Jaber said in a press statement following the meeting that the two parties agreed to support the Trilateral Mechanism initiative and lead the dialogue through a national committee that includes all parties.

The meeting also confirmed the Juba Peace Agreement, and stressed the importance of implementing all its stipulations.

SRF spokesperson Osama Saeed stated that the two sides agreed that the Sudanese dialogue should be comprehensive in terms of parties and topics.

He said a joint military-SRF committee will be formed to discuss further issues of the dialogue.

The Forces for Freedom and Change-Central Council held a meeting on Tuesday, which social media sources described as crucial to discuss its vision for ending the coup.

The vision, after approval, will be handed to the Trilateral Mechanism, the international community, and the ruling military junta.

As reported by Radio Dabanga on Monday, the United Sudanese Revolutionary Forces Abroad (USRFA), a revolutionary coordination body of more than 31 Sudanese bodies and entities across the world, expressed their disappointment and rejection of the Trilateral AU-IGAD-UNITAMS negotiations with the coup government.

In their statement on June 11, the USRFA centre were steadfast in their opposition of any talks that sought to legitimise the coup government and exonerate "those who committed unspeakable atrocities in Sudan".

The various signatories also used the statement as an opportunity to highlight the sacrifices of the "millions of peaceful protesters across Sudan, tirelessly putting their lives and wellbeing in grave danger".

According to the USRFA, anything other than the complete rejection of the AU-IGAD-UNITAMS negotiations, would "only maintain and strengthen the set back by the coup regime".