Tanzania: Immigration Tasked to Intensify Border Security

HOME Affairs Minister Hamad Yusuf Masauni has directed the Immigration Department to intensify border patrols with the aim of controlling influx of illegal immigrants.

Engineer Masauni challenged immigration officers at all exit and entry points, to be extra vigilant in curbing such illegal entries into Tanzania.

"The immigration department should come up with effective strategies to control such an increasing trend, which is likely to jeopardise our peace and security," directed Masauni, shortly before inspecting the ongoing exercise of demarcating the 1,500 square kilometers of the Loliondo Game Controlled Area (LGCA).

The Minister's directive comes in the wake of reports of immigrants from neighboring countries who take advantage of long porous borders to enter and operate illegally in Tanzania.

Engineer Masauni said that there have been reports of illegal immigrants entering the country, singling out the Loliondo area as a worst case scenario, where hundreds herds of cattle have been found grazing within the LGCA, threatening the Serengeti-Ngorongoro ecosystem.

The Minister equally ordered the review of all Non- Governmental Organisations (NGOs) operating in the country.

According to Eng Masauni, the move is aimed at ensuring that such groups abide by the existing laws of the land and stick to the mandate as stipulated in their respective constitutions.

He said: "While they are free to operate in the country, their activities shouldn't jeopardise peace and security."

The minister equally warned that stern action will be taken against NGOs which defy the laws of the land.

Speaking in Loliondo in February this year, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa pointed out the presence of Non-Government Organisations that advocated for the rights of pastoral communities in Loliondo, assuring them that the government will continue harboring their views and opinions as far the residents were concerned.

He however, warned the NGOs not to use the Loliondo case as a ploy of advancing their selfish interests. Meanwhile, Eng Masauni has called upon the Tanzania Po- lice Force to fast-track investigations on the people inciting resdents to interfere with ongoing mounting of beacons in the area.

"Mindful that no one is above the law, those found cul- pable will be arraigned before the court of law and charged accordingly," he warned.

The government has embarked on demarcating the area with a sole purpose of striking the right balance between conservation and people's liveli- hoods.

The exercise will see some 2,500 square kilometres allocated for human activities, while 1,500 will remain as a protected area.

The latter has been scientifi- cally proven to be the heartbeat of the Serengeti-Ngorongoro ecosystem which includes Kijereshi, Grumeti and Maswa Game Reserves.

The area is also said to be a source of more than 60 per cent of water flowing into ecosystem, besides being a breeding site for wildebeests whose migration spectacle attracts millions of tourists from around the world.