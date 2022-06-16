Eritrea: International Day to End Fistula Observed

Mendefera, 15 June 2022- International Day to End Obstetric Fistula was observed in Mendefera at national level on 13 June under the theme "Women's Rights are Human Rights".

Speaking at the event, Dr. Emanuel Mihreteab, head of the Ministry of Health branch in the Southern Region, indicated that the number of death rate of mothers due to fistula that was 1590 out of 100 thousand in pre-independence has currently been reduced to 184 out of 100 thousand.

Dr. Emanuel further noted that the harmful practices that have been deep rooted in the society, including under age marriages, Females Genital Mutilation as well as home delivery are still the main hindrances for realizing the intended goal.

Indicating that strong effort is being exerted to avoid deaths due to controllable diseases, Dr. Andebrhan Tesfatsion, Acting General Director of Public Health at the Ministry of Health, said that commendable effort is being exerted to eradicate fistula once and for all.

Dr. Habte Hailemelokot, from the Ministry of Health, also gave briefing on the cause and consequence of fistula and called on fistula victims instead of staying home to go to health facilities to seek treatment.

The Governor of the Southern Region, Mr. Habteab Tesfatsion on his part called on the public in general and women in particular to avoid harmful practices that are negatively affecting the health of women.

International Day to End Obstetric Fistula is being observed on 23 May at international level.