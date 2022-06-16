Tanzania: CBWSOS Push for Concrete Water Sources Conservations

GEITA District Commissioner, Mr Wilson Shimo has called on Community Based Water Service Organisations (CBWSOs) to make concrete efforts towards appropriate water sources conservation projects, and hence, ensure water sustainability.

Mr Shimo made the remarks recently, while speaking to CBWSOs district officials during a workshop organised by the Rural Water and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) in Geita District.

The DC's directives come after increased human activities, which are degrading water sources and highly contributing to water pollution in Geita Region-the situation that risks human, animal and plants health and life.

He pointed out the best concrete measure for the water sources conservation programme, which CBWSOs have to focus on - including planting trees to address the challenge of environmental degradation caused by human activities.

"The clear problem we can see is that we have failed to conserve water sources, we have failed to protect them... it is important now we take concrete actions to protect water sources.

"We know that if we plant trees surrounding water sources, it will help us to maintain water sustainability in different areas, this will provide us with assured water supply," he said.

Geita District Ruwasa Manager, Engineer Charles Batakanwa admitted the existence of a major challenge degrading water sources in many areas, where they have begun taking appropriate measures to counter the challenge.

He said Ruwasa in collaboration with the Tanzania Forest Service (TFS) in Geita have started preparing seedlings of native water storage trees, which will be distributed to CBWSOs officials for them to be planted surrounding water sources.

Lake Victoria Basin Water Resources Board Manager, Engineer Emmanuel Kisendi noted that they also support the water sources conservation project by active monitoring of major water sources to achieve reduced or prevented water sources degradations.