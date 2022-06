TWO China nationals appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday charged with three counts including economic sabotage.

It was also charged at the Court that the two traders namely; Zhu Wei and Tao Pan were found with goods which didn't pass through the procedure of customs.

Before the Court's Principal Resident Magistrate Rita Tarimo, it was charged that the duo also avoided tax.

However, the Magistrate Tarimo postponed the case two 29th June, this year.