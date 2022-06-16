South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - June 16, 2022

16 June 2022
allAfrica.com
By Esther Rose

Cape Town —  

South Africa Commemorates June 16, 1976 - Youth Day 

June 16 every year is a time of reflection as South Africa commemorates the day in 1976, that saw Soweto schoolchildren take to the streets to protest against being taught in the Afrikaans language. The day also saw the first death - that of Hector Pieterson, 13, by police. Over 500 children lost their lives that day. As the country reflects on the strides made in the fight for democracy, youth unemployment, gangsterism, drug addiction and mental health are but some of the many issues plaguing the youth today.

SASSA to Start Paying R350 Grant But Not at Post Office

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) announced yesterday that it will start to pay the Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) R350 grant this week, to those applicants who were successful.

Grant recipients have been asked not to go to the Post Office to collect their SRD grant, but rather go to approved retail outlets, such as Pick n Pay, Checkers, Shoprite, Boxer or USave stores.

Cape Town Mopping Up Operations Begin After Rain, Floods

The mother city, lashed by heavy rains and strong winds earlier this week, is now starting with mopping up operations in areas hardest head by localised flooding in low lying areas.

According to the city's disaster management spokesperson Charlotte Powell, residents whose homes have been flooded, have being provided with milling and sand where it is possible to raise floor levels. Power outages due to the adverse weather were also experienced in some areas, while a roadway along the N2 at Spine Road also collapsed in the floods.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X