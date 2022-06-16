Nigeria: APC - Tinubu to Announce Running Mate On Thursday, As Party Settles for Muslim/Muslim Ticket

16 June 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Barring at last minute change of plans, Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will today announce his running mate as the deadline given by the Independent National Electoral Commission draws to a close.

There were indications within party circles that the party may have settled for a Muslim/Muslim ticket.

Some of those currently in contention are Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, a kinsman of the president, Alhaji Kabir Ibrahim Masari from Katsina state, former Secretary of the Buhari Support Group (BSG) and ally of the President Muhammadu Buhari from the days of All Nigerian People's Party (ANPP) and Congress for Progressive Change ( CPC), Dr. Ibrahim Bello Dauda as well as a former Governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima.

Dauda, a management consultant from Borno State is said to have the support of party chieftains, especially the CPC bloc since the New PDP and the ACN have taken the National Chairman and Presidential ticket respectively.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X