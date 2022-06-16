Ghana: Bolt Pledges Commitment to Environmental Sustainability

Bolt, a leading mobility company in Ghana, says it is not only committed to efficient transport services delivery, but environmental preservation as well.

The Country Manager of Bolt, David Kotei Nikoi, who made said this after the company joined the Green Ghana Day to plant tree seedlings, indicated that the company could not thrive in a polluted environment.

As part of its efforts to ensure a more sustainable world, Bolt, the leading mobility company in Ghana, joined the rest of the country to plant tree seedlings during the Green Ghana Day.

Under the auspices of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Green Ghana Day was commemorated on June 10, 2022 with the aim of planting 20 million tree seedlings nationwide.

This year's Green Ghana Day was on the theme "Mobilising for a greener future."

MrNikoiemphasised that "Bolt, as a good corporate citizen, Bolt was working with various stakeholders to help achieve the country's environmental sustainability, by aligning the company's goals with government's efforts for a greener Ghana."

He said the employees of Bolt would plant about 300 tree seedlings across the country to help preserve the environment and reverse the negative effects of climate change.

"These seedlings, consisting of fruit and ornamental trees, have been nurtured by officials of the Forestry Commission in readiness for the day," MrNikoi said.

He said every year, millions of tree seedlings were planted on Green Ghana Day to increase the green cover of the country in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

SDG 15 seeks to "protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, and halt and reverse land degradation and halt biodiversity loss."

He said information available indicated that the tree seedlings planted last year recorded an 85 per cent survival rate, saying the "Success was behind the decision to increase the numbers of seedlings that will be planted this year."

"We are playing our part in preserving the environment for future generations. We believe that the 300 trees that our stakeholders will plant will go a long way in alleviating negative climate change," MrKotei said.

He encouraged riders and drivers to get involved beyond Green Ghana Day as well by picking up a seedling from the Forestry Commission and planting it in their houses, their communities, stressing that "Let's save the planet together, one tree at a time."