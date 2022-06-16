Liberia: 'Zogos' Overwhelm Police Station

In the wake of persistent calls for members of the Legislature to concur with the drugs law, urgent and serious attention has once again banged on the doors of the lawmakers.

Recently, the Liberian Government disclosed that they are formulating plans through the Ministry of Youth and Sports and other line Ministries and Agencies to transform at-risk-youths, commonly known as Zoggs.

According to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Zeogar Wilson, the government will need US$13.9 million to address the issue of the at-risk youths within Montserrado County.

Minister Wilson said, the government and its partners' vision to transform at-risk-youths is good, but the Legislature needs to ensure that both houses concur on the drug law.

According to him, it will be fair to apprehend through the laws those who are smuggling drugs in the country that are negatively affecting young people.

He said those youths who are negatively affected by the action of those drug smugglers have been treated unfairly by the public because of their condition.

The Minister of Youth and Sports further indicated that those who are responsible for the at-risk youth in such a condition are moving freely without bully.

Meanwhile, information emulated from KAKATA City, Margibi County indicated that at-risk-youths took over the police station Monday of this week in reaction to the death of one of their colleagues.

According to Liberia National Police Spokesperson Moses Carter, one of the Liberian Citizens was killed during police operations that prompted the Zogos to run the police officers from the station.

He said the police always undergo such attacks from angry citizens but assured the citizens of the police's response team to rescue the situation.

However, our informer in Kakata City, disclosed that late Monday evening the at-risk-youths took to the street with palm leaves and blocked the streets.

He told our reporter that the police are now raiding the Zogos from their ghettos within Kakata City.

He said the police have made several arrests of those at- risk-youths and are now being processed to be sent to court.

According to our informer, residents of Kakata City are now living in fear due to the invasion of the police station by the Zogos .

He said residents of Kakata City are calling on the Liberian Government to take practical action against those at-risk-youths.