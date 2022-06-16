Nigeria: Owo Church Attack - Do More to Secure Lives, Property of Nigerians, Kwankwaso Urges Govt

The NNPP Presidential Candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has called on the federal government to do more in ensuring security of lives and properties of Nigerian citizens and other residents in the country.

He made the appeal, Wednesday, when he paid a condolence visit to Prince Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, the Olowo of Owo as well as the Ojomo of Ijebu Palace, Owo in Ondo State over the recent Church attack which killed and injured many people.

A statement made available to Vanguard by his media aide, Saifullahi Hassan in Abuja last night added that the former Minister of Defence who also visited the scene of the unfortunate attack in Owo, commended Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu for his resolve on improving the security of the state.