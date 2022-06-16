Morocco: Sports and Institutional Actors Insist in Rabat On Promotion of School and Women's Rugby

Rabat — Sports and institutional actors have insisted on the promotion of school and women's rugby, on the occasion of the national symposium on the future of rugby in Morocco, which opened Wednesday in Rabat, at the initiative of Rugby Morocco think-tank (RMTT).

This meeting, which aims to find sustainable solutions to the crisis of rugby in Morocco, will serve as a forum to discuss the possibilities of development of this sport nationally, the modalities of its organization and its projection into the future.

Speaking at the opening of this symposium, president of RMTT, Khalil Hachimi Idrissi said that this exceptional meeting aims to reflect on the future of rugby in Morocco, stressing the importance of the issues to be addressed, including the role that can play the school and women's sports, for the future of this sport, as well as the need to upgrade the legal texts.

The stakes of this symposium is to project rugby into the future because this sport, which is part of the sporting culture of many Moroccan cities, deserves another fate, said Hachimi Idrissi.

For the president of RMTT, rugby is not only a sport, but also a set of values that are distinctive and strong compared to other sports.

For his part, the honorary president of Rugby Africa, Aziz Bougja recalled that the national rugby has brought out talents who have expatriated in the world and made of them perfect and integrated people, adding that rugby is belonging to a family, with values of passion and sharing.

Through its history in Morocco, rugby has helped to bring communities together, said Bougja.

President of the African Federation of School Sports, vice-president of the International Federation of School Sports and Secretary General of National Education, Youssef Belqasmi noted that the school is a nursery for national sport, adding that the Royal Moroccan Federation of School Sports is working to implement programs of sports activities, expanding its spectrum to rugby, with the ambition of broadening the base of practicing students.