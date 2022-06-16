Ghana: Zikpi Was Engaged to Fix CCTV At Citadel Hospital Not to Plot Coup - Defence Counsel

Defense Counsel in the ongoing treason trial says that Johannes Zikpi, the signaler with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), was engaged by Dr Frederick Mac Palm, to fix Close Circuit Television (CCTV) camera, at his Citadel Hospital, and not to plot a coup.

The lawyer said Zipki, who is standing trial with nine others, got to know Dr Mac Palm in early 2017, before the alleged coup plot in 2018, when he needed someone to fix CCTV cameras at the Hospital, and he (Zipki) was not drafted to plot a coup.

Detective Chief Inspector Michael Nkrumah, the investigator in the trial, was under a cross-examination by Mr Eric Pongo, Defence Counsel for Colonel (Col.) Samuel KojoGameli.

Counsel said that Col. Gameli was not the one who introduced Zikpi to DrMac Palm in furtherance of the alleged plot to overthrow the government, adding that prosecution had no evidence to back that claim.

Witness disputed the assertion and said Zipki's statement confirmed that claim, but counsel said there was nothing in Zikpi's statement which said DrMac Palm recruited Col.Gameli for him to also recruit Zikpi.

Lawyer Pongo said that Zipki knew DrMac Palm before the alleged plot begun in 2018.

"No, my lords, Zikpi got to know DrMac Palm through Col Gameli,"Chief Insp Nkrumah said.

The lawyer asked the witness "would you be surprised that Mr Francis Aboagye (of NIB and the witness' superior) told the court that Zikpi had been communicating with DrMac Palm since November, 2017, on Take Action Ghana's (TAG) issues, so the Colonel could not be the one who introduced Zikpi to Mac Palm ?.

However, Chief Insp Nkrumah said he would not be surprised, as he knew DrMac Palm and ColGameli were communicating on those issues, but could not tell when it started.

The lawyer said the meetings Zipki had with Dr Mac Palm and the Col Gameli were social gatherings they had over beer, things they did every evening after a hard day's work.

But the witness said Zikpi rather told him, the investigator, that the three meetings they had were discussions on the alleged overthrow.

Dr Mac Palm, Donya Kafui, Debrah, Zikpi, Col.Gameli, Warrant Officer Class Two Esther Saan, Corporal SeiduAbubakar, Lance Airforce Corporal Ali Solomon, Corporal Sylvester Akankpewon and ACP Agordzo have been charged for conspiring to the overthrow government. This, all the ten have denied and have been granted bail.