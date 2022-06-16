Ghana: Govt Invest Gh¢2.85 in Coastal Protection - Works Minister

About GH¢2.85 million has been invested in the development of coastal protection and sea defence projects along the country's coastal areas since 2017.

Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, explained that the projects were part of efforts aimed at addressing the devastation of sea erosion to residents living along the coast.

Currently, some of the completed and ongoing projects were located at Axim, Amanful Kumah, New Takoradi, Komenda, Cape Coast, Anomabo, Dixcove, Dansoman, and Ningo-Prampram.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament during the second reading of the Ghana Hydrological Authority Bill in Accra yesterday, Mr Asenso-Boakye said the protection of the coastlines was very critical to the development of the country.

He explained that government would, therefore, continue to explore avenues for increased investment for sea defence projects to safeguard lives and livelihoods of people living in coastal communities.

Acknowledging the fact that some coastal settlements had been affected by devastating tidal waves actions, particularly at Solakokpe, Agavedzi and Amutini, in the Ketu South Municipality, MrAsenso-Boakye assured that the needed funds were being pursued to complete the eight-kilometer second phase of the Blekusu Coastal project.

"Government will also continue the implementation of all ongoing projects and commence works at Apam, Axim Phase II, La and Teshie and other sea defence works," he stated.

On flood control, the Minister noted that the government had committed GH¢450 million into drainage and flood control works across the country.

He said the proposed restructuring of the Hydrological Services Department (HSD) into an autonomous Authority would reduce its reliance on government subventions and rather equip the organisation with the mechanism and legal framework to mobilise resources internally, through private sector participation to support its operations.