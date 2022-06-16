South Africa: SAFA Welcomes the Pretoria High Court's Decision to Dismiss Ria Ledwaba's Attempts to Stop Elective Congress

Judge Brenda Neukircher struck Ledwaba's interdict off the roll with punitive costs on Wednesday and SAFA CEO Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe said the Association was happy with the ruling.

"SAFA welcomes the decision of the Pretoria High Court to dismiss the application brought by Ria Ledwaba," the SAFA CEO said. "The Association will continue with the preparations for the SAFA Elective Congress on June 25 and we are happy with the decision."

SAFA wants to reaffirm the position of world governing body FIFA and the Confederation of African Football to protect the right of its members to freely exercise their right to elect leaders of their choice without any third party interference.