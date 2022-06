Monrovia — His Excellency, the President of the Republic, Dr. George Manneh Weah, has appointed Dr. Yarsuo Weh-Dorliae as Chairman of the Governance Commission (GC).

The Liberian Chief Executive made the appointment on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Dr. Weh-Dorliae once served as Commissioner of the Governance Commission.

The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Honorable Liberian Senate where applicable.