Nigeria: All Abducted Zamfara Residents'll Be Rescued, Gov Assures Families

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State yesterday assured families of the 29 wedding guests kidnapped Saturday in Sokoto that the state would ensure their release.

The governor also decried the rising cases of banditry in the north-west where several people had been killed, with many others abducted.

In a statement by his media aide, Zailani Bappa, Governor Matawalle said his administration had taken steps in arresting the security situation in the state.

He appealed to families of kidnap victims to have confidence in the state government's ability to curb banditry in the state.

"This singular incident marks another sad moment in the fight against the security challenges we are facing in our dear state. I appeal to the families of all abducted persons to have confidence in our ability to do all that is needed to be done in rescuing their dear ones.

"I have directed all security agencies for the speedy location of the abducted persons and will, in sha Allah, be rescued."

According to him, the state government would not tolerate any act of indiscipline from unscrupulous persons who want to manipulate the present situation to score cheap political points, warning that his administration would no longer fold its arms and allow heartless people to go on manipulating the misfortune of innocent citizens for their selfish political ends.

Matawalle warned: "We are a responsible Government and we shall not relent in ensuring the safety of all our citizens at all times. We shall not condone calculated political sabotage or vagaries and indiscriminate abuse of privileges to jeopardize our fragile security situation in the state.

"We have noted the rise of informants' activities leading to many unfortunate banditry attacks on soft targets. We shall take more stringent steps in addressing the current situation, including possible communication shut down once again.