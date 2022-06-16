Uganda: Who Wants to Replace Bobi Wine With Mpuuga?

Fingers point at internal and external forces including Speaker Among

A WhatsApp group created to mobilise some NUP members to turn against their president, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has created reverberations at Kamwokya and beyond.

The group includes motor-mouthed self-styled socialite Frank Gashumba, and perennial political schemer Adam Buyinza Luzindana, who never seems to settle in one political place.

According to different sources, the group's plan is to mobilise forces within NUP and outside it to ensure that Bobi Wine loses grip of the party.

We have been told that the group has taken advantage of some internal conflicts caused by certain elements in the party who feel their allegiance to Kyagulanyi cannot be forever binding and that the leadership should stop remote-controlling them.

The source adds that the party is now a hotbed of accusations and counteraccusations, ranging from betrayal, suspicion, and greed for money.

"The party is moving like a tiny block, you can tell the difference from the teams present during by-elections, there are certain members we have stopped seeing completely in anything NUP publicly. These are facing a torrid time in the party, while others are accusing them of crossing," the source told Nile Post.

Plans to impeach Bobi Wine

Informal plans are being hatched to have Bobi Wine booted from his own party, the Nile Post can reliably reveal.

The delegates' conference at a hotel in Lubaga where Bobi Wine was purportedly replaced as president of the party and appointed a mere secretary for foreign affairs was the first step in these plans.

Following the end of the conference albeit unsuccessfully, another group started a move to impeach Bobi Wine through engagements with legislators and leaders of the NUP.

The WhatsApp group was created by one Happy Muhammad and started adding members including the Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga.

Mpuuga yesterday disassociated himself from the group dealing their efforts a big blow.

"My attention has been drawn to a WhatsApp group (screenshot attached) which was created by some fraudsters. I urge all well-intentioned people to treat their schemes with all the contempt that they deserve," Mpuuga said.

We have been told that different schemers have used Mpuuga as the target to replace Bobi because they rate him highly.

"Mpuuga is level-headed and emits intellect, which would make him ideal for the presidency, even better that he walks in with the support of the likes of Muwanga Kivumbi, Medard Ssegona, Betty Nambooze, etc who themselves have reservations as far as Bobi Wine's leadership is concerned," a source within NUP claimed.

The Power of Anita Among

Other sources claimed that NUP's problems are external and emanate from the powerful Anita Among, the speaker of the Parliament.

According to the source, the speaker occasionally dines and lunches with the NUP members, each singing praises while dishing her with top secrets from Kamwokya.

As a means to make their job more enticing, the speaker has also promised to look for funds to implement some of the projects in the constituencies of his NUP friends.

Besides, Among always gives them her ear whenever they have any problems.

"She is very generous with their appointments; she has given them a listening ear and they are welcome to her home or her office any time of choosing," the source said.

"On top of that, she has really spent a considerable sum through donations to them or even tokens here and there. When they are sick, she is the first to run there, when they have a problem, she has ensured she comes to their rescue. She is in touch with them and even their families," the source added.

Nile Post understands that while the speaker has ensured to open arms so wide for the NUP brigade, she has also equally recruited a section of people on her side to follow up with them quietly and ensure none is walking zigzag.