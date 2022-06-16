Nigeria: Peseiro Confident Eagles Will Get Better After Biggest Win

16 June 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide Jide

Applauding his players for their performances in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe, Super Eagles Head Coach Jose Peseiro insisted that the team will improve under his guidance.

The three-time African champions began their qualification campaign with a tense 2-1 victory over Sierra Leone at Abuja's Moshood Abiola Stadium and followed up with a 10-0 bashing of hapless Sao Tome on Monday in Agadir, Morocco.

The Super Eagles thumping of Sao Tome was the former African champions' biggest win in international football history.

Nigeria now tops Group A with six points from two games and in a good position to secure the ticket to Cote d' lvoire 2023.

An elated Peseiro took to social media to show his excitement about his team's achievement.

"We achieved our goal of points won, grew as a group and conquered a historical record, always based on fundamental values: team spirit and mutual help.

"We made the Nigerian nation proud. We are focused on improving our work to achieve our goals," the Portuguese wrote on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The Super Eagles will next host the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau in their next game in the qualifiers in September.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X