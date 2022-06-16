Nigeria: Peseiro Confident Eagles Will Get Better After Biggest Win

Applauding his players for their performances in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe, Super Eagles Head Coach Jose Peseiro insisted that the team will improve under his guidance.

The three-time African champions began their qualification campaign with a tense 2-1 victory over Sierra Leone at Abuja's Moshood Abiola Stadium and followed up with a 10-0 bashing of hapless Sao Tome on Monday in Agadir, Morocco.

The Super Eagles thumping of Sao Tome was the former African champions' biggest win in international football history.

Nigeria now tops Group A with six points from two games and in a good position to secure the ticket to Cote d' lvoire 2023.

An elated Peseiro took to social media to show his excitement about his team's achievement.

"We achieved our goal of points won, grew as a group and conquered a historical record, always based on fundamental values: team spirit and mutual help.

"We made the Nigerian nation proud. We are focused on improving our work to achieve our goals," the Portuguese wrote on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The Super Eagles will next host the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau in their next game in the qualifiers in September.