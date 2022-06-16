South Africa: The Chamber of Thoughts - a Youth Day Exhibition Capturing the Reflections of Young Artists

16 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tamsin Metelerkamp

As part of the Youth Day Parade on Thursday, 16 June, Sumaiyah Ally Kotty and Mariam Bawa of Studio Sketch have curated an exhibition featuring art, poetry and photography produced by young people. The exhibition, organised in collaboration with the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, is a space for young people to reflect on the current and future state of South Africa.

"Art acts as a platform for youth to express their voices. Young people are able to use this as a tool to showcase their skill, while expressing how they feel about the world."

These are the words of Sumaiyah Ally Kotty, co-founder of Studio Sketch, a Joburg-based art and architecture studio. Both she and fellow founding member, Mariam Bawa, received their Bachelor of Architecture in 2020. They are now completing their Honours at Wits University.

Bawa and Kotty, in collaboration with the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation (AKF), have curated an art exhibition - The Chamber Of Thoughts - that will form part of the Youth Day Parade in Pretoria on 16 June. The parade, organised by AKF's youth activism programme and its partners, is an opportunity for young people to weigh in on the key issues affecting them.

"In relation to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X