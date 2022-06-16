South Africa: 'Youth Are Starved of Opportunities', Say Experts Ahead of Youth Day

analysis

Young experts say a collaboration between government, institutions of higher learning and consultations with youth is the best approach to curb youth unemployment in South Africa. Young activists, meanwhile, are demanding that government prioritise the creation of green and sustainable jobs in a memorandum that is being handed over as part of the Youth Day Parade in Pretoria on Thursday.

The South African government has promised millions of jobs in the past and has failed to achieve the targets set for itself over the last two decades. As a result, unemployment and youth unemployment in South Africa has long been proclaimed a national crisis, with stats placing the country at the top of a global list of 82 last year.

Despite the alarming unemployment rates, little is being done to curb youth unemployment in South Africa.

A recent report by Statistics South Africa shows that in the first quarter of 2022, unemployment among young graduates aged 15-24 declined from 40,3% to 32,6%, while it increased by 6,9 % to 22,4% for those aged 25-34.

But what prevails on the ground is that more and more youth are unemployed, whether educated or not.

Prof Philani Moyo, director of the Fort Hare...