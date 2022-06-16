South Africa: 'The Future and the Youth Are Inseparable' - Youth Perspectives On GBV and Combating a Social Scourge

16 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Giuseppe Rajkumar Guerandi

Gender-based violence and femicide feature prominently among the concerns of South Africa's youth, as evidenced by the highlighting of this issue within a youth-generated memorandum of demands to be handed over to the presidency on 16 June. This will form part of a Youth Day parade in Pretoria, organised by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation.

"I think what the youth need to realise is that we all know someone who has been affected by gender-based violence, so this isn't only a political issue - its a personal issue," says Candice Chirwa, a young activist with a particular interest in menstruation rights and safety, who contributed to the drafting of the Youth Day parade memorandum.

Chirwa was among several youth organisers and memorandum-drafters Daily Maverick spoke to in an effort to gauge the youth's perspectives on the state of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in South Africa, and how youth activists and society at large can push this fight into a brighter future.

What Chirwa highlights is that the memorandum, and its GBVF section in particular, is interesting because it is not particularly radical in the solutions it proposes. Rather, it calls for an end to GBV by highlighting policies that have...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X