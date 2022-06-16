South Africa: Volunteering an Opportunity to Learn Critical Workplace Skills and Give Back At the Same Time

analysis

Whether fresh out of school, working a part-time job or still studying, signing up to assist a good cause can help young people develop marketable skills, and set themselves apart from other applicants - which can give their CV a much-needed boost.

As part of Youth Month, we celebrate young people as the future of our workforce. However, with South Africans aged 15 to 24 facing an unemployment rate of over 63%, they are dealing with a classic chicken and egg scenario. Businesses only want to hire people with experience, but youth cannot gain traditional experience until they secure a job. This makes applying for jobs intimidating and, more often than not, unsuccessful.

That's where volunteering comes in.

Volunteering is a great way to learn critical workplace skills and give back at the same time. When a person commits time to a non-profit organisation or social initiative, they get to work alongside industry professionals who can pass on their knowledge and act as mentors. This also provides a chance to expand personal and professional networks, which can potentially lead to full-time employment; those already working in their target field can share job openings and provide references and referrals.

Networking opportunities...