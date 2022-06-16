South Africa: 'A Spit in the Face' - Young Activists Are Clear About Whether Government Has Delivered On the Constitution's Promise

15 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Victoria O'regan

Ahead of Youth Day 2022, Maverick Citizen spoke to young activists about their views on our Constitution and its implementation by the government.

'I think our Constitution is well suited to deliver on the promise of freedom. It's well recognised globally as a very progressive document that encompasses the rights of peoples.

"However, the failure once again is that the implementation of the state to deliver on that has, in fact, worsened over the last few years," the youth activism programme manager at the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation (AKF), Irfaan Mangera (25), told Maverick Citizen.

The Constitution in itself has made provision for a lot to happen, said Mangera, but the "failure of the state in delivering on the promises contained in the document is what I detest".

"It's really a spit in the face to young South Africans who want to see a better tomorrow, but who are struggling right now to find the hope and belief that that is possible," he added.

Percial Mathebula (21), another young activist from the AKF, agreed:

"Our Constitution is excellent, in theory. [But] the problem arises with the implementation of the Constitution which, in most instances, there would either be no implementation of...

