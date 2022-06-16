Liberia: VP Taylor Dedicates ArcelorMittal Sponsored Surgical Ward, Other Projects

Monrovia — The John Fitzgerald Kennedy (JFK) Medical Center has officially dedicated its new surgical ward, Microbiology Laboratory, Central Pharmacy, and Dental Clinic.

Performing the dedication exercise on Tuesday at the hospital's compound, the Vice President of Liberia, Madam Jewel Howard-Taylor lauded the management of JFK and its partners for being instrumental in ensuring things continued to grow and become better at the hospital.

The surgical ward is sponsored by ArcelorMittal, Liberia's biggest post-war concession.

VP Taylor used the occasion to call on the JFK management to find sustained mechanism for young Liberians who are on illicit drugs (zogos) by providing rehabilitation for them in an effort to reduce the crime rate and improve the workforce of Liberia.

"We actually need a wing for medical drug rehabilitation for our young people and this cannot be overlooked because we have thousands of young people that are on drugs and we have no way to deal with it. So I believe that JFK has the space to create a drug medical rehabilitation center," VP Taylor said.

The head of government and community relations of ArcelorMittal Mr. Marcus Wleh in remarks said the company's association with the JFK management has reinforced the company's commitment to the health sector of Liberia.

"I am proud to say that ArcelorMittal has been a leader in the private sector in supporting health initiatives; ranging from the company's effort to combat Ebola and COVID-19 crisis in Liberia," he said.

According to him, the AML support to JFK is in line with the company's mission for partnership; adding that a strong partnership with the private sector will help to drive the development of Liberia.

He said the company is of the belief that every dollar spent by it to support JFK and other medical facilities in Liberia will come in return through the services rendered to the citizens of Liberia.

"If an employee of AML who has aunties, uncles, and other relatives will come to JFK and even the employee themselves will come to JFK as well, so, therefore, JFK is in our heart and we will continue our support to JFK as the nation's number one referral hospital," he added.