Ghana: Laklapa Bridge Repair Works Progressing Steadily

Repairs of the Laklapa Bridge on the Accra-Tema Motorway is progressing steadily though the repairs are causing inconvenience to motorists.

Policemen from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service are on hand directing traffic at the section of the highway where the dual carriageway has been merged into a single lane to facilitate the repairs.

During a visit to the project site yesterday, the Site Engineer, Aaron Nana Amponsah, said the first phase of the project involving the propping of the dam (strengthening of the base) which lasted for seven days had been completed.

He is also a Senior Engineer at the Ghana Highway Authority, said they commenced the second phase on Monday at about 5:30am with the demolition of defective concrete deck which took about 24 hours to accomplish.

"We are now undertaking scaffolding for the formwork, preparing the steel structures to set up the reinforcement bars among other works," Mr Amponsah said.

He was however, hopeful that "if the rain does not disturb their schedule they should be able to meet their deadline of opening the bridge to traffic by Monday evening, so far, we have not faced any major challenges and we have got all the materials and equipment needed for executing the work here".

Mr Amponsah noted that they had 60 workers running two shifts (morning and afternoon) around the clock to restore the bridge and appealed to commuters to bear with the heavy traffic resulting from the repairs as they were doing their best to renovate the bridge to make it safer for them.

FROM GODFRED BLAY GIBBAH, TEMA

