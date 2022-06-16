Ghana: GAA Names Team for Birmingham C'wealth Games

The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) has named its contingent of athletes and officials for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The 14-member athletes will compete in seven different events with the majority competing in the sprints.

The team includes the national record holders in the Men's 100m, men's 200m, women's high jump, and women's long jump.

The GAA has also entered athletes in both the men and women's 4x100m relay events.

Those in the men's team include Benjamin KwakuAzamati - 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay; Joseph Paul Amoah - 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay; Sean SafoAntwi - 100m & 4x100m relay; Isaac Botsio - 4x100m relay; Barnabas Agerh - 4x100m relay and Alex Amankwa - 800m.

Those to compete in the women's division includeMary Boakye - 4x100m relay; Latifa Ali - 4x100m relay; HalutieHor - 4x100m relay; Gifty Oku Kwakyewaa - 4x100m relay; Deborah Acquah - long jump & 4x100m relay; Abigail Kwarteng - High Jump; Rose AmonimaaYeboah - High Jump and Martha Bissah - 1500m & 800m.

The coaches and officials include Andrew Owusu; Christopher Darko-Amankrah and BawahFuseini.