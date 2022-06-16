Ghana: I'll Push for Private Members Bill to Deter Attacks On Journalists - Dave Agbenu

Tema — An aspirant for the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Presidency, Mr Dave Agbenu, said the security of journalists was of utmost importance.

He has, therefore, promised to champion the promulgation of a private members bill to deter people from attacking journalists when given the nod as the next GJA president.

He was answering a question on what his administration would do to minimise attacks on journalists during an interaction with members of the Association here yesterday.

Mr Agbenu said there was the need for seasoned lawyers to also work with the police to put together guidelines on how police should deal with journalists during crowd control and other situations to avoid tension.

He expressed concern about the issue of low remuneration paid to some journalists, and urged owners of media houses to pay journalists well to enable them deliver professional and ethical work.

In line with that, he promised to work hard to complete efforts to unionise the GJA to enable it to negotiate a better salary structure for its members when voted to office.

He pledged to help the GJA attain financial independence through the setting up of a project committee, comprising experts that would write proposals to solicit funding to organise special projects by the association.

"We cannot continue to depend on corporate bodies and other organisations for ever to sponsor our programmes," he said.

On his part, Mr David Akwasi Agyemang, aspirant for the General Secretary position, said when given the mandate he would work to set up an insurance and welfare package for members.

Mr Agyemang made reference to instances where some journalists in some rural areas were paid GH¢50.00 per month not too long ago because their media houses claimed they did not have enough resources.

He also promised to put together an unblemished database of membership and implement measures to unite members of the association to avert unnecessary legal tussles when voted into office.