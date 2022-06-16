Ghana: Christians Urged to Be Resilient Amid Global Economic Challenges

16 June 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Christians have been urged to develop courage and resilience in the face of heightened social and economic challenges across the world.

Member of the Board of Directors of The First Church of Christ, Scientist, Keith Wommack, said those attributes coupled with hope and forgiveness were critical for Christians to be able to survive today's world facing war, suffering and violence.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday after this year's meeting of The First Church of Christ, Scientist, in Boston, United States of America.

The meeting attended by members' in-person and online, including congregations from Ghana, was on the theme, "One infinite God, good."

At the meeting, the church's new president, Doris Ulich from Bamberg, Germany was announced.

Also, new members from 30 countries, including Belgium, Haiti, Spain and Togo were welcomed to the meeting.

Mr Wommack explained that, when lived, those qualities show "how Christ is transforming human experience."

The statement said the meeting offered members the opportunity to affirm their promise to live those enduring qualities of grace.

The meeting urged individuals and countries to unite in love to pursue equality, neutralising hate, and even stopping wars.

It further called for dialogue and not violence in addressing both domestic and international problems.

The statement noted that the Christian Science Church had faced the same surging secular currents as other Christians and religious institutions in recent years.

In spite of challenges, it reported how difficult circumstances during the COVID-19 pandemic sparked a deeper love between members, and fresh opportunities to experience God's healing power.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X