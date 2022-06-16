Ghana: Autochek Launches 'Elite Dealer Programme' to Promote Automobile Industry

Automotive technology company, Autochek has launched the Autochek Elite Dealer Programme set for high performing dealers interested in accelerating their business growth in partnership with the outfit.

The programme would see Autochek supporting the dealers with adequate technology to boost their businesses.

The Elite Dealers already signed to the programme were Nabus Motors, Secure Motors, American Auto Sale,6th July Dealers Sovereign Motors and Aniropa Autos.

Speaking at the launch, the Country Manager of Autochek, Mr Ayo Olabisi said "Autochek will be partnering these dealerships to create unique products and services per dealer to drive business growth and improve customer experience."

He added that, the dealers would be provided with enhanced technology including the Tentative Offer Generator that would ensure easier access to customers and swifter means of transaction.

"There would be a one-stop-shop for the dealers where customers could walk in, process their documents, make payments and walk away with their vehicles with few minutes," Mr Olabisi stated.

The occasion also used to reward distinguished stakeholders for the contributions to the growth of the company in 2021.

Nabus Motors and Automobile Engineering and Technical Services (AETS) emerged as Dealer of the Year and Workshop of the Year respectively.

The two outfits walked away all expenses paid trips to South Africa and Kenya where they would have to opportunity to attend business workshops.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Nabus Motors, Nana Adu Bonsu expressed excitement over the award adding that it would motivate him to do more as his efforts were being recognised.

"I am pleased to win the award and very grateful to Autochek for the recognition which would help us to perform better," he stated.

He called for more collaborations between stakeholders to develop Ghana's automobile industry.