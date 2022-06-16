Ghana: Rains Inundate Parts of Accra

Parts of Accra again saw large swamps of running water on roads, heavy vehicular traffic, and disruption to work yesterday, following hours of downpour.

Areas like the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, Kaneshie, North Kaneshie, Alajo, Adabraka, Accra Central, Tema, Tema station-Accra, Osuand Kasoa were all heavily affected after close to six hours of rainfall.

The situation compelled most workers to begin work late, thereby delaying production.

Drains carrying running water were overflown, while some potholes on roads were enlargened and deepened.

Some drivers had to park their vehicles due to portions of the road being flooded, resulting in heavy traffic.

Videos and comments about the situation and its attending impacts were also went viral on social media with many users calling on the government to initiate measures to address the age old problem.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecasted that the public should brace up for more rains in the coming days as the country enters the peak of the rainy season.

A meteorologist at the Central Analysis and the Forecast Office of GMet, Joshua Asamoah in an interview with the Ghanaian Times in Accra recently said though rains in some places in the southern part of the country including Accra would be normal, they would be intensive.

"We should expect more rainfall once we are in the peak of the rainfall season but it would not be abnormal rainfall. We are not expecting anything above normal rainfall that we experience," he stated.

"But the frequency will be higher within the forest zones in the Eastern and Ashanti regions. Those areas will have more frequent rainfall. For us along the coast it will be occasional rainfall," Mr Asamoah added.