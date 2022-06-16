Ghana: A/R NDC Pledges to Consolidate Gains to Recapture Power in 2024

Members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region have pledged to work hard in unity and in harmony to consolidate the party's gains to enable it to recapture power in the 2024 general election.

It noted that it had delivered in terms of infrastructure for the people of the Ashanti Region and its political opponent, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had underperformed in the region that is claimed to be its stronghold.

The leadership of the party cautioned members, supporters, sympathisers, well-wishers and faithful to refrain from monetising the internal elections of the party as it prepared to elect executives to steer its affairs.

The leadership and members of the party made the pledge at the 30thanniversary celebration of the NDC which was on the theme: 'NDC @ 30, Development our Goal' witnessed members and supporters from across constituencies in the Ashanti Region gathered at the regional office of the party.

It warned against delegates who may end up electing wrong leaders into office who could not contribute meaningfully to the progress, growth and development of the NDC and appealed to them to eschew drawing their tribal and ethnic lines into its affairs since that affected peace, unity, harmony and cohesion.

Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase Constituency, decried the recent alleged monetisation that characterised internal elections of the NPP which must not be repeated by the NDC.

"If for instance, aspirants contesting for constituency election in the region are dishing out money, there are fundamental questions we need to ask, where are they getting the money from? We cannot be charitable to be dishing out money, probably they can be financed by NPP or might have taken loans and when we win power they must recoup their investment so let us all be mindful and watchful about those who come around sharing goodies.

"Although the NDC stands better chance of winning the 2024 elections, the party must remain peaceful, united, focused and work hard to eschew complacency and gerrymandering since the NPP would not want to lose power easily to the NDC in the next elections," Alhaji Muntaka alluded.

Dr Samuel Sarpong, a former Ashanti Regional Minister, reiterated the need for harmony, cohesion and consensus within the party to enable it to win the next elections.