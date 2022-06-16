Ghana: Nabus Motors Wins Automobile Award

16 June 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Nabus Motors, a leading automobile company, has been adjudged the Best Automobile Dealer Company of the year for 2021.

NabusMotors won the dealer of the year category, for recording the highest number of car sales on the Autochek market place platform, by providing customers with alternative payments options via Autochek Autoloan option.

The award was given by Autochek, an automotive technology company established to build technology solutions targeted at enhancing and enabling automotive commerce across Africa.

It sought to recognise the Dealer of the Year and Workshop of the year.

Commenting on the award, Nana AduBonsu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) ofNabusMotors, said his outfit was recognised for its unwaving customer service experience.

"Our focus on transparency, quality customer service and high quality verified vehicles to customers help us achieve this feat," he said.

Nana Bonsu said NabusMotors "is a one stop shop for anything automobile".

"NabusMotors' partnership with Autochek Ghana allowed several customers who had difficulty buying vehicles outright benefit from the auto financing policy to access flexible car loans by paying in installments. It has taken great effort to see this buoyant auto industry in Ghana grow with technology," Nana Bonsu said.

The CEO commended and dedicated the award to the management, staff and customers of the company, saying "winning the award would not have been possible without the inspiration and immeasurable commitment from management, staff and our dedicated customers who patronised our services."

For his part Country Manager of Autochek Africa Ghana, AyodejiOlabisi, in his remarks, said "We dream of making the auto sector transparent for customers, empower Africans to get better quality cars through our car financing solution, and create more opportunities for all stakeholders."

