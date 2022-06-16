Ghana: Philanthropist Supports Captain One Golf Society's Kids'project

Kenyan philanthropist, Mary Wangu Maina, has donated golf clubs and 100 golf balls to Captain One Golf Society to support its kid's project currently running at major golf clubs in the country.

Madam Maina, who is currently based in Dallas, USA and a member of the Zimusa Golf Dallas Chapter said, she was moved to extend a helping hand to Captain One's kids project since she and her parents had been supporting orphans in their church in Nairobi over the years.

Speaking to the media after the donation, Maina explained that, "Zimusa in the USA is a registered non-profits golf club which has Zimbabweans, Kenyans, Nigerians, and Batswana but also open to all Africans."

She added that, they usually collect clubs and balls to help young and upcoming golfers to motivate and inspire them to achieve their goals.

According to her the Zimusa Club also support all young members below the age of 21 years to play for free.

She vowed to monitor the progress of the kids and assured them of her support towards the realisation of their dreams.

President and Founder of Captain Golf Society, Pius AyehAppiah, thanked Madam Maina for her support and assured to hand over the donation to the rightful users.

He mentioned that the kids participated in their maiden national competition which was the Ghana Golf Association's Junior Open Championship and was proud of the progress being made by the kids.

He said they would continue to give out their best for the project to give hope to the young talented but needy golfers.