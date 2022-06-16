Ghana: La Dade-Kotopon MP, Health Authorities Organise Free Health Screening for Constituents

More than 500 residents of La Dade-Kotopon Municipality in Accra last weekend benefited from a free health screening exercise organised by the Member of Parliament (MP) for La Dade-Kotopon Constituency, Ms Rita Naa Odoley Sowah.

With support from the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Health Directorate, the exercise was meant to offer residents the opportunity to seek medical attention on any bordering health issues.

In her address, Ms Sowah reiterated that health was wealth and therefore, the need for everyone to know their health status and get immediate care.

"We must seek medical attention anytime we don't feel comfortable or well in our health, in order to be able to move about freely and undertake our duties," she urged.

According to the MP, one of her goals for her constituency was to bring health care right at the door step of the constituents in order to building a strong society, and promised to replicate the health screening exercise in all the electoral areas.

Ms Sowah stressed the need for residents to attach much priority to the food they consume, and also have enough rest after works to enable them to regain their strength for the next day's work.

The Head of La Polyclinic, Dr Ernest Quansah, advised each individual to be health conscious; emphasising that diets contributed greatly to wellbeing.

Dr Quansah said it was unfortunate that though some persons were aware of their medical status, they were unable to access health care services because they could not renew their National Health Insurance Cards.

He asked residents to add and consume more green vegetables and fruits in their daily diet, to build a strong immune system.

Some beneficiaries said the screening had been timely due to some health challenges they were unable to access the health centres due to financial crisis.