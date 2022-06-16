Ghana: No Official Contact From Hearts - Annor Walker

Head Coach of Accra Great Olympics, Mr. Daniel Annor Walker says there has been no official contact from Accra Hearts of Oak to take over the technical reins of the club.

The former FA Cup winner with Division One side Nania FC has a few months left on his contract with the Wonder Club and has been linked to a move to join the Phobians.

Speaking to the Times Sports in an interview, the veteran coach described those reports as mere speculations, indicating that he was currently serving the few months left on his contract with Olympics.

"I have also heard these rumours about me joining Olympics. These rumours are coming from some supporters who are claiming that Hearts will come for me next. As of now, there is no official contact to that effect. I am a coach of Olympics now and so will it remain until my contract expires."

"This move will be a very difficult task; crossing carpet from Great Olympics to Hearts of Oak would be a difficult situation for me but all the same let's wait for that day to come."

He said the Hearts job would be a mammoth one considering the huge expectation of the fans who wants to win every match.

"Coaching Great Olympics and Hearts of Oak will make my CV a fantastic one. Until that happens, I remain very committed to the Olympics course. We are currently hoping to win out last game of the season to end in the top four bracket."