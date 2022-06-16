Ghana: GARFA Div 2 League to Start Monday

The Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA) 2021/22 Second Division Middle League will kick-start on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Two games are to be played daily, according to a statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA). According to the statement, matches of the competition will be telecast live on Max TVfor the general public.

In all, eight teams have successfully booked their tickets for the event after six months of a very competitive and exciting zonal league across the Greater Accra Region.