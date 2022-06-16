Ghana: Book On Ahwoi Family Launched

A book that chronicles the life story of the celebrated Ahwoi and Adu-Gyamfi family titled 'House No.D13 South Suntresu Kumasi,' was launched in Accra on Tuesday.

The 471-pages Ahwoi and Adu-Gyamfi Siblings' Collective Biography book was co-authored by the eight siblings namely Ato Ahwoi, Kwesi Ahwoi, Kwamena Ahwoi (all renowned Ghanaian politicians), Mrs Ama Adoma Bartels-Kodwo, Mrs Ama Twum, Mrs Efua Bram-Larbi and Mrs Agnes Appiagyei-Danquah.

The book chronicles the life stories of eight of the children of Madam Maye Charlotte Hudson also known as Mrs Ahwoi, particularly the three brothers, Ato, Kwesi and Kwamena, who played prominent roles in Ghana's political history as well their five siblings who also shared interesting childhood memories.

It shared stories of the remarkable togetherness and mutual support system that enabled the children of House No.D13, South Suntresu, Kumasi to overcome the many hurdles growing up as well as their remarkable political journeys.

The chairperson at the launch of the book, Prof. Dora Edu- Buandoh, praised the siblings for the masterpiece that would not only remind Ghanaians of their rich history, but also guide young ones to achieve greatness.

"It is appropriate to share experience of life with young ones with regards to how challenges were surmounted as it would help them to aspire to become great leaders," she stated.

She added that it was also important for young ones to understand the need to give out their best when given the chance to serve the nation.

"Biographies are stories of people's life but well written biographies are powerful and real meaning of life. It should be used as a guide to people in life as it has interesting stories which resonate and evoke fond memories," she stressed.

Guest Speaker for the occasion, Professor Kwesi Botchway, added that the book was very delightful and narrated the roles played by the Ahwoi's in Ghana's history.

"The value of the book goes beyond the anecdotes but gives true meaning to life deserved commendation. It is a remarkable collection with great lessons, " he stated.

Most importantly, he said the value of discipline was very much highlighted in the book and would serve as a guide to young ones.

Launching the book, the Chief Executive Officer for Jospong Group of companies, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, said the family had also impacted largely the lives of many businessmen in the country.

He bought the first copy of the book for GH¢50, 000 while the second and third copies were bought for GH¢70,000 and GH¢100,000 by sons of the Ahwoi family.