Nigeria: Tragedy Averted, As Engine of Overland Airways Flight Catches Fire Shortly Before Landing At Lagos Airport

Passengers on board Overland Airways Flight, OF 1188 from Ilorin to Lagos on Wednesday confirmed that one of the two engines of the aircraft caught fire before it landed at the international runway (R18R) of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

But no passenger was hurt, as the 33 persons and crew onboard the aircraft disembarked safely on landing.

Reacting to the incident, the management of the airline explained that the aircraft experienced unusual high turbine temperature on one of its engines when it was on approach to land in Lagos.

"Overland Airways wishes to inform the general public that its flight OF1188 from Ilorin to Lagos experienced an unusual high turbine temperature on one of its engines today, Wednesday June 15, 2022 around 7:50pm.

"This occurred in the approach phase of flight and the aircraft landed very safely as the Crew skillfully implemented their standard procedures for such abnormal situations.

"All 33 passengers remained calm through the process and safely disembarked row by row in accordance with post COVID-19 procedures after the aircraft came to a halt on the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos runway 18 Right. No passenger was hurt in any way," the statement issued by the management of the airline stated.

It also commended the prompt response of aviation agencies when they were apprised of the incident.

"Overland Airways salutes the professional interventions of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB-N) which were very prompt and reassuring.

"Overland Airways regrets any inconvenience to its passengers and assures the travelling public of its full commitment to safety of its services and passengers," the statement also said.