Rwanda: Defender Rwatubyaye Leaves Macedonian Side Fk Shkupi

Towering Rwandan defender Abdul Rwatubyaye has been released by Macedonian champions FK Shkupi on mutual agreement.

Rwatubyaye, a player for the national team Amavubi, had joined Shkupi in January 2021 from American outfit Colorado Rapids and went on to become a key center-back for the club.

The guardsman was named in the first round's best eleven players of the just ended 2021/2022 season after scoring twice in sixteen games but he had a terrible heel injury in January during midseason training in Turkey and was sidelined for the rest of the campaign.

He was set to return into action in October but both parties came to an agreement for termination as the club parted ways with him and five other players.

"Our team FK Shkupi announces that it has terminated the cooperation with six football players Konstantin Cheshmedjiev, Ardit Iljazi, Fatih Ismaili, Aleksandar Gjurkovski, Marko Gjorgjievski and Abdul Rwatubyaye," an official statement from the club reads in part.

"The agreements for the termination have been bilateral. Our club thanks the footballers for their contribution and wishes them good luck for the next challenges."

Rwatubyaye made a total of 33 appearances in all competitions for FK Shkupi during his one-and-a-half-year stay, scoring four goals and providing three assists.