South Africa: 16 June - So What, When the Youth Cannot Freely Express Themselves 46 Years Later?

16 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Margaret Zulu

Youth Day, 16 June, is here again - and we will go about it with the same activities and conversations as usual.

We will remember the 1976 student uprising and wear school uniforms as adults. Maybe we will also visit Orlando in Soweto and check out some museums. It becomes like a celebration and yet more than 500 lives of young people were lost.

We continue to lose lives of young people unnecessarily. But what stands out in this moment is how young people feel lost because they are unable to express themselves freely in fear of persecution or because no one is willing to listen.

When do we stop and reflect on what 16 June really means to our youth? When do we stop and listen to them as they try to express themselves in many ways just to make sure we get them? Do they really have to go through so much for us to finally respect their freedom of expression?

History has taught us the repercussions of silencing the youth.

You will recall that on 16 June 1976 between 3,000 and 10,000 students mobilised by the South African Students Movement's Action Committee marched peacefully to demonstrate and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X