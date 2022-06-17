South Africa: Durban South Residents Resist Engen Plans for Fuel Storage Depot

analysis

A group of angry residents of Merebank and surrounding areas braved the rain and protested outside the Engen refinery on Wednesday, 15 June, in response to the oil giant's plans to continue with its moves to set up a fuel storage depot in the refinery.

This comes 18 months after the same refinery was in hot water for a fire that broke out and left families without shelter in December 2020.

Earlier last year the oil company announced that it would close down the refinery and make way for a storage facility by the end of 2023. Residents including leaders of the activist group, the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance (SDCEA) vowed that they would not allow Engen's plan to continue without a fight.

According to SDCEA the expansion by the company would further endanger the health of those living in the area. In addition to this, they anticipate that there would be a massive movement of trucks that is likely to cause problems for those living in the area.

The refinery has for a long time been a thorn in the side of those living in the Durban South community including Merebank, the Bluff, Lamontville, and Wentworth.

Merebank resident...