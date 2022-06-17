South Africa: Durban South Residents Resist Engen Plans for Fuel Storage Depot

16 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Lungi Langa

A group of angry residents of Merebank and surrounding areas braved the rain and protested outside the Engen refinery on Wednesday, 15 June, in response to the oil giant's plans to continue with its moves to set up a fuel storage depot in the refinery.

This comes 18 months after the same refinery was in hot water for a fire that broke out and left families without shelter in December 2020.

Earlier last year the oil company announced that it would close down the refinery and make way for a storage facility by the end of 2023. Residents including leaders of the activist group, the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance (SDCEA) vowed that they would not allow Engen's plan to continue without a fight.

According to SDCEA the expansion by the company would further endanger the health of those living in the area. In addition to this, they anticipate that there would be a massive movement of trucks that is likely to cause problems for those living in the area.

The refinery has for a long time been a thorn in the side of those living in the Durban South community including Merebank, the Bluff, Lamontville, and Wentworth.

Merebank resident...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X