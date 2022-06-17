South Africa: SA Retail Trade Sales Rise 3.4 Percent Year On Year in April

16 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ed Stoddard

The economic data from the second quarter of 2022 has been generally bleak. But South Africans at least seem to be still spending, notably on durable goods.

Retail trade sales in South Africa rose 3.4% year on year in April, according to data released by Statistics South Africa on Wednesday.

This exceeded consensus expectations of 1.6% growth and indicates that South Africans are still spending, though on a month-on-month basis there was a slight dip of 0.2% - in effect a flat reading on that front.

Still, the year-on-year number is not a bad sign. After a robust jump of 7.7% in January, which was partly a reflection of base effects, annual growth in retail trade sales had been mixed. In February, there was a 0.9% decline, while in March there was a 1.7% rise.

Sales in household furniture, appliances and equipment, which recorded year-on-year growth of 6.8% in April, led the way. This shows that South Africans are spending on durable goods and, in some cases, this will require credit, which in turn is a sign of consumer confidence. It also probably makes the banks happy.

The April retail trade sales data also offer a sharp contrast with other...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

