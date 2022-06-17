South Africa: Ramaphosa Calls Putin to Discuss Food and Fertiliser Supplies After Russia's Invasion of Ukraine Scrambled Global Markets

Mikhail Metzel / TASS Host Photo Agency
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, left, and South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa at the first plenary session of the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit at the Sirius Park of Science and Art in Sochi, Russia, 24 October 2019.
16 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

During a phone call on Wednesday, the two BRICS leaders stressed intention to 'expand mutually beneficial cooperation'

President Cyril Ramaphosa had a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, during which they discussed possible deliveries of Russian agricultural products and fertilisers to Africa, including South Africa.

"The presidents expressed satisfaction with the current level of the two countries' strategic partnership and stressed the shared intention to expand mutually beneficial cooperation, above all in trade, the economy, and investment," a Kremlin press release said.

"They also discussed in detail issues of food security, including the supply of Russian agricultural products and fertilisers to the African continent, in particular South Africa. The leaders also noted the importance of joint work within BRICS in order to further promote the role of this association in global politics and economics."

The Kremlin said Ramaphosa had initiated the call and that the two leaders had agreed to maintain contact.

Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, confirmed the call had taken place and that "the two leaders held a discussion on issues of trade and investment and the BRICS partnership".

The discussion was also in the context of the upcoming BRICS summit next week, he...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

